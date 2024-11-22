Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Stock Price Up 8.6% - Still a Buy?

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS - Get Free Report) shares were up 8.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.71 and last traded at $5.70. Approximately 634,080 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 603,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $5.63.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Up 9.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.81 and a beta of 0.61. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $447.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $448.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Custom Truck One Source

In other Custom Truck One Source news, Director Energy Capital Partners Manage sold 18,640 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $77,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 2,354,109 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $8,051,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,384,879 shares of the company's stock, valued at $79,976,286.18. This trade represents a 9.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Custom Truck One Source

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTOS. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 349.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,526 shares of the company's stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 65,725 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 4.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,432 shares of the company's stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 17.5% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 256,146 shares of the company's stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 38,242 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 15.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 109,626 shares of the company's stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 14,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 1,234.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,846 shares of the company's stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 26,685 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

