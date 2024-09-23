Covalon Technologies (CVE:COV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.37

Covalon Technologies Ltd. (CVE:COV - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.37 and last traded at C$3.20, with a volume of 5680 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.26.

Covalon Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 5.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.91. The stock has a market cap of C$78.94 million, a P/E ratio of -81.50 and a beta of 0.64.

Covalon Technologies (CVE:COV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Covalon Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of C$9.22 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Covalon Technologies Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Covalon Technologies Company Profile

Covalon Technologies Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of medical products in infection management, advanced wound care, and surgical procedure areas in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform technologies comprise collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products to treat chronic and infected wounds, including diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; and antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform, which is used for family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone providing broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity.

