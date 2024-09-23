enCore Energy (CVE:EU) Shares Up 10.4%

enCore Energy Corp. (CVE:EU - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 10.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.59 and last traded at C$5.51. 167,545 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 204,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Ventum Financial set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of enCore Energy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded enCore Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

enCore Energy Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.86. The stock has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -27.72 and a beta of 1.19.

enCore Energy (CVE:EU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. enCore Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 58.43%. The firm had revenue of C$7.28 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at enCore Energy

In related news, Director William Morris Sheriff sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.41, for a total transaction of C$70,513.60. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

enCore Energy Company Profile

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project that covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also has interests in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property, which consists of 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project that covers 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

Further Reading

