American Lithium (CVE:LI) Trading Up 2%

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI - Get Free Report) traded up 2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51. 38,749 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 174,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Get American Lithium alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LI. National Bank Financial upgraded American Lithium to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. National Bankshares set a C$1.50 price objective on American Lithium and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Get Our Latest Report on LI

American Lithium Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day simple moving average is C$0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.78. The stock has a market cap of C$124.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

American Lithium (CVE:LI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts forecast that American Lithium Corp. will post -0.0691633 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Lithium Company Profile

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Lithium, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Lithium wasn't on the list.

While American Lithium currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here