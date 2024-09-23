Insider Selling: BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX) Director Sells 2,320 Shares of Stock

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX - Get Free Report) Director Seyed Ahmad Ashrafi sold 2,320 shares of BioSyent stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total value of C$25,404.00.

RX stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$11.05. 1,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,281. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. BioSyent Inc. has a 12-month low of C$7.66 and a 12-month high of C$11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$128.07 million, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.93.

BioSyent (CVE:RX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$8.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$8.80 million. BioSyent had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 21.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioSyent Inc. will post 0.6785935 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

