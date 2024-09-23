TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG) Director Mark E. Jones Iii Sells 200,000 Shares

TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG - Get Free Report) Director Mark E. Jones Iii sold 200,000 shares of TriStar Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.19, for a total transaction of C$38,000.00.

Mark E. Jones Iii also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 29th, Mark E. Jones Iii sold 67,500 shares of TriStar Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total value of C$11,009.25.

TriStar Gold Stock Up 15.8 %

Shares of CVE TSG traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.22. 32,500 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,657. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.58 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.96. TriStar Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.07 and a 12 month high of C$0.24. The company's 50 day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.16.

About TriStar Gold

TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that covers an area of approximately 17,177 hectares located in Pará State, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

