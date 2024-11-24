CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,523 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after acquiring an additional 10,453 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 1.3% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 132.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,936,388 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $764,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382,931 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5,864.2% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,730,343 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $108,804,000 after buying an additional 1,701,331 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 402.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,005,677 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $118,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,500 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $110,816,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 33.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,289,788 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $310,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,855 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CVS stock opened at $58.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $59.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.61. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.71 and a twelve month high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $92.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. CVS Health's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio is presently 67.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CVS Health from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $72.28.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

