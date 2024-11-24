CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Borer Denton & Associates Inc.

Borer Denton & Associates Inc. cut its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,010 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 21,701 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 1.1% of Borer Denton & Associates Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Borer Denton & Associates Inc.'s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 6.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 174,398 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $13,910,000 after acquiring an additional 10,871 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 503.7% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 17,610 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 14,693 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,892,879 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $150,976,000 after purchasing an additional 88,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 25.0% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $58.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.55. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.71 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm's 50-day moving average is $59.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Mizuho dropped their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $72.28.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

