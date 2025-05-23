Cybersecurity Stocks To Follow Now - May 23rd

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, Dell Technologies, and Fortinet are the five Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves protecting networks, systems, and data from digital threats. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to firms that develop software, hardware, and services aimed at preventing cyberattacks, data breaches, and other online vulnerabilities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Get Alphabet alerts: Sign Up

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Alphabet stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.26. 17,068,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,591,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company's fifty day moving average is $158.42 and its 200-day moving average is $174.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $9.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $453.38. 1,919,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,098,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $112.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 888.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.11. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $455.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

PANW traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $186.28. 2,024,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,625,627. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.33. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $208.39. The company has a market cap of $123.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.85, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

NYSE DELL traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.31. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,901,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,290,793. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $93.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.25. The company has a market cap of $77.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

FTNT traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.04. 1,281,619 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,956,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $114.82. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $99.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTNT

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alphabet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphabet wasn't on the list.

While Alphabet currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here