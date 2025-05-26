Cybersecurity Stocks To Follow Now - May 26th

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, Emerson Electric, and Dell Technologies are the five Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop and deliver hardware, software and services designed to protect networks, systems, data and digital assets from cyber threats. Investors in these stocks seek exposure to the growing demand for threat detection, secure infrastructure and risk-mitigation solutions as businesses and governments bolster their defenses against increasingly sophisticated attacks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $2.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $168.47. 35,166,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,747,753. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $158.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $11.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $455.59. 4,482,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,131,297. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $459.93. The firm has a market cap of $112.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 893.33, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $186.75. 4,898,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,612,883. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $208.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Emerson Electric (EMR)

Emerson Electric Co., a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.73 on Monday, reaching $118.08. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,430,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,877. The firm has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The business's 50-day moving average price is $108.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.00. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

DELL traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $112.18. 3,912,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,243,138. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The company has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. The stock's fifty day moving average is $93.58 and its 200-day moving average is $107.69.

