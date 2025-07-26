Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch Now - July 26th

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, Dell Technologies, Emerson Electric, Motorola Solutions, and Tyler Technologies are the seven Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is protecting digital information, networks, and systems from cyber threats such as hacking, malware, and data breaches. These firms develop and sell hardware, software, and services—including firewalls, encryption tools, and threat-detection platforms—to help organizations safeguard their data and infrastructure. Investors often view cybersecurity stocks as a growth-oriented opportunity driven by ever-increasing demand for digital security. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.18. The company had a trading volume of 39,738,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,427,228. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Shares of CRWD traded up $5.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $467.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,788,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,736. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $477.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $418.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $116.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -678.14 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $517.98.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

NASDAQ PANW traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.27. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,457,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,288,193. The stock has a market cap of $135.54 billion, a PE ratio of 116.15, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.97. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $208.39. The company's 50-day moving average is $196.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.72.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

NYSE DELL traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.20. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,298,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,652,753. The stock has a market cap of $89.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $147.66. The company's 50-day moving average is $119.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.28.

Emerson Electric (EMR)

Emerson Electric Co., a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

NYSE EMR traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.68. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,594,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,257. The stock has a market cap of $84.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.29. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $149.84. The company's 50-day moving average is $130.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Motorola Solutions (MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

NYSE MSI traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $428.01. The company's stock had a trading volume of 633,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,566. The stock has a market cap of $71.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.95. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $385.60 and a fifty-two week high of $507.82. The company's 50-day moving average is $417.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Tyler Technologies (TYL)

Tyler Technologies, Inc. provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

NYSE TYL traded down $4.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $555.52. The company's stock had a trading volume of 424,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,467. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $513.52 and a fifty-two week high of $661.31. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 83.66, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company's 50-day moving average is $574.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $578.47.

