Cybersecurity Stocks Worth Watching - November 29th

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Palo Alto Networks logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Palo Alto Networks, CrowdStrike, and Fortinet are the three cybersecurity stocks MarketBeat's screener highlights for the highest recent dollar trading volume, offering exposure to growing demand for digital security but carrying industry-specific risks like rapid technological change, regulatory shifts, and elevated volatility.
  • Palo Alto Networks provides firewall appliances and the Panorama management platform plus broad subscription services covering threat prevention, URL filtering, IoT and SaaS security, and data loss prevention.
  • CrowdStrike offers a cloud-delivered, unified platform protecting endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data (including AI and generative-AI workload security), while Fortinet focuses on the convergence of networking and security with FortiGate firewalls, secure switches, access points, and 5G connectivity gateways.
  Interested in Palo Alto Networks?

Palo Alto Networks, CrowdStrike, and Fortinet are the three Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is protecting computers, networks, and data—such as makers of antivirus software, firewalls, identity management, and cloud security services. For investors, these stocks provide exposure to the growing demand for digital security and come with industry-specific opportunities and risks, including rapid technological change, regulatory shifts, and sometimes higher volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

