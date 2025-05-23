D. Boral Capital Cuts Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Price Target to $10.00

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at D. Boral Capital from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. D. Boral Capital's price target would suggest a potential upside of 90.84% from the company's previous close.

NNOX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners restated a "buy" rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Nano-X Imaging from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:NNOX opened at $5.24 on Friday. Nano-X Imaging has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The business's fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.03.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 465.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.63%. The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 million. Equities analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNOX. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Nano-X Imaging by 388.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,470 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 1,755.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,962 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Nano-X Imaging by 464.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,782 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. 21.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

