D. Boral Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by D. Boral Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $36.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company's stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Omeros from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Omeros stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.83. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,311,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,306. The stock has a market cap of $224.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.36. Omeros has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $13.60.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts expect that Omeros will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Omeros by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 7,667 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Omeros by 153.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 30,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Omeros in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

