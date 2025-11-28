D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO) Reaches New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.66, with a volume of 807801 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

D-BOX Technologies Stock Performance

The company's fifty day moving average price is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$146.86 million, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.85.

D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.11 million during the quarter. D-BOX Technologies had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 16.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that D-BOX Technologies Inc. will post 0.0096552 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at D-BOX Technologies

In related news, Director Daniel Marks sold 1,880,000 shares of D-BOX Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total value of C$1,184,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,733,000. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Company insiders own 10.74% of the company's stock.

D-BOX Technologies Company Profile

D-BOX redefines and creates realistic, immersive and haptic entertainment experiences by providing whole-body feedback and stimulating the imagination through movement. Haptics essentially allows for sensations that would be perceived if the body were to interact directly with physical objects. This expertise explains why D-BOX has collaborated with some of the world's best companies to tell captivating stories.

