D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Trading 1.8% Higher - What's Next?

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS - Get Free Report) shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.96 and last traded at $22.82. 9,456,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 62,517,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QBTS. Roth Capital set a $40.00 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised D-Wave Quantum from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $28.67.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Up 1.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 54.49, a current ratio of 54.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.53.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million. D-Wave Quantum had a negative return on equity of 97.58% and a negative net margin of 1,651.81%.The firm's revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other D-Wave Quantum news, Director John D. Dilullo sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $143,440.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,295 shares in the company, valued at $650,769.35. The trade was a 18.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John M. Markovich sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $4,588,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,482,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,017,129.56. This represents a 11.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,379,813 shares of company stock valued at $36,891,986 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of D-Wave Quantum

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 5.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,097 shares of the company's stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 231.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,620 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the first quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 698.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 99,949 shares of the company's stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 87,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company's stock.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

