DA Davidson Boosts QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Price Target to $87.00

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at DA Davidson from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the bank's stock. DA Davidson's price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.28% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial set a $78.00 target price on QCR and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut QCR from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of QCR in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on QCR from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QCR presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.47. 71,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,541. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.38 and a 200 day moving average of $71.51. QCR has a 52-week low of $60.83 and a 52-week high of $96.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $95.11 million. QCR had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 19.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QCR will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Helling acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.53 per share, for a total transaction of $64,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,264 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,598,235.92. This represents a 2.55% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QCR during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of QCR by 3,042.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the bank's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in QCR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. R Squared Ltd grew its position in QCR by 309.3% in the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 3,250 shares of the bank's stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in QCR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

