DA Davidson Cuts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $125.00

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the retailer's stock. DA Davidson's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.29% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TGT. Bank of America lowered shares of Target from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Target from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett cut Target from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra Research downgraded Target from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $121.26.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,390,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,021,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.93. Target has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.54 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The firm's revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 55,810 shares of the retailer's stock worth $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 234,492 shares of the retailer's stock worth $31,699,000 after buying an additional 138,751 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,459,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in shares of Target by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 17,977 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

