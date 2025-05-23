DA Davidson Estimates Domo's Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Domo in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson analyst A. Platt forecasts that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a "Neutral" rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Domo's current full-year earnings is ($2.10) per share.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $80.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $77.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Domo's quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Domo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Domo in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Lake Street Capital restated a "hold" rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Domo in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.67.

Domo Stock Up 26.9%

DOMO opened at $10.85 on Friday. Domo has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $11.63. The stock has a market cap of $433.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average of $8.06.

Insider Transactions at Domo

In related news, Director David R. Jolley sold 25,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $207,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 255,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,224.33. This trade represents a 8.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel David Daniel III bought 120,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $772,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 781,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,216. The trade was a 18.14% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Domo

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RPD Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,449,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domo in the 1st quarter worth $5,832,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,287,833 shares of the company's stock worth $23,278,000 after buying an additional 282,943 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter worth $1,586,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Domo during the first quarter valued at $1,248,000. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

Featured Articles

