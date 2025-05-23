DA Davidson Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Stock

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the construction company's stock. DA Davidson's price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.24% from the stock's current price.

DY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $234.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $201.00 to $183.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $231.67.

Dycom Industries Price Performance

Shares of DY stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.04. The stock had a trading volume of 222,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,771. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $131.37 and a 12-month high of $228.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.56. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.47. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dycom Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth $80,584,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 851.6% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 475,637 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $72,459,000 after purchasing an additional 425,652 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $55,802,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Dycom Industries by 327.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,226 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $60,818,000 after purchasing an additional 305,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,407 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $86,405,000 after acquiring an additional 292,050 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

