DA Davidson Has Lowered Expectations for Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Stock Price

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the construction company's stock. DA Davidson's price target indicates a potential upside of 13.52% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Eagle Materials from $245.00 to $237.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $241.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens set a $255.00 price objective on Eagle Materials and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of EXP stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.82. 120,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,994. The company's 50 day moving average price is $223.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.36. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $201.61 and a 12 month high of $321.93.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.26). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $470.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 21.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,019 shares of the construction company's stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth about $481,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth $492,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 15,451 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company's stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

