DA Davidson Increases BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $140.00

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. DA Davidson's price target points to a potential upside of 20.37% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BJ's Wholesale Club from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Argus raised BJ's Wholesale Club to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on BJ's Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an "in-line" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.82.

BJ's Wholesale Club Trading Up 0.3%

BJ stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.31. 548,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,379. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.59. The stock's fifty day moving average is $114.62 and its 200-day moving average is $103.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BJ's Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $76.33 and a 52-week high of $121.10.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.18 billion. BJ's Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BJ's Wholesale Club will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at BJ's Wholesale Club

In other BJ's Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 280,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $32,052,524.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,242,592.23. This represents a 39.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $2,208,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,716.28. This trade represents a 38.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,505 shares of company stock worth $37,452,686 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ's Wholesale Club

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 510 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club by 4.3% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 2.9% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the company's stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company's stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,003 shares of the company's stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

