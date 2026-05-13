DA Davidson Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Crown (NYSE:CCK) Stock Price

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $115.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the industrial products company's stock. DA Davidson's price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.66% from the company's current price.

CCK has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Crown from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $120.00.

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Crown Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Crown stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.32. 111,843 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,256. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.65. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $103.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.20. Crown has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $116.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 5.65%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.200 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Crown will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 29,734 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total value of $3,413,463.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,108,369.60. This trade represents a 25.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.85, for a total transaction of $801,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 451,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,196,829.50. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,234 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,363. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Crown

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crown during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Crown by 45.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company's stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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