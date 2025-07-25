DA Davidson Issues Positive Forecast for SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stock Price

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $98.00 to $102.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the technology company's stock. DA Davidson's price target indicates a potential upside of 19.74% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SSNC. Wall Street Zen upgraded SS&C Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $97.13.

SS&C Technologies stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.19. The company's stock had a trading volume of 720,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,099. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $66.83 and a one year high of $89.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.46 and a 200-day moving average of $80.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.23.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan E. Michael acquired 2,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.53 per share, with a total value of $203,931.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 72,776 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,496,771.28. This trade represents a 3.85% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 12,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,476 shares of the company's stock, valued at $997,081.92. The trade was a 50.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth $7,115,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,416,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 101,342 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Katamaran Capital LLP grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 31.0% in the second quarter. Katamaran Capital LLP now owns 62,183 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

