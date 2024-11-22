DA Davidson Raises Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target to $70.00

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. DA Davidson's price target points to a potential downside of 8.71% from the company's current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PCOR. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Procore Technologies from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $79.25.

PCOR stock traded up $1.45 on Friday, reaching $76.68. 3,600,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,241. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Procore Technologies has a one year low of $49.46 and a one year high of $83.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.92.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $295.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.42 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Procore Technologies news, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $107,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,340,784.75. This represents a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 8,974 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $521,030.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,371,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,606,298.24. This represents a 0.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,997 shares of company stock worth $4,497,153 over the last 90 days. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Procore Technologies by 26.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company's stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $5,177,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 756.8% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 499,559 shares of the company's stock worth $41,049,000 after acquiring an additional 441,256 shares during the last quarter. Untitled Investments LP purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 29,152 shares of the company's stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company's stock.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

