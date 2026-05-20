DA Davidson Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reiterated by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $275.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer's stock. DA Davidson's price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.41% from the company's current price.

LOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lowe's Companies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Lowe's Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Lowe's Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $283.76.

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Lowe's Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $217.54. 1,994,818 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,754,418. The stock's 50-day moving average is $236.65 and its 200-day moving average is $248.53. The stock has a market cap of $121.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91. Lowe's Companies has a 52 week low of $208.00 and a 52 week high of $293.06.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a net margin of 7.71%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lowe's Companies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in Lowe's Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe's Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 116 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lowe's Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lowe’s delivered a Q1 earnings beat, reporting adjusted EPS of $3.03 versus the $2.96 consensus and revenue of $23.08 billion versus $22.98 billion expected, showing solid execution in a tough environment.

Lowe’s delivered a Q1 earnings beat, reporting adjusted EPS of $3.03 versus the $2.96 consensus and revenue of $23.08 billion versus $22.98 billion expected, showing solid execution in a tough environment. Positive Sentiment: Management said results were helped by strong spring demand, Pro customer momentum, online sales growth, and strength in appliances and home services, which suggests some underlying operating resilience.

Management said results were helped by strong spring demand, Pro customer momentum, online sales growth, and strength in appliances and home services, which suggests some underlying operating resilience. Neutral Sentiment: The company reaffirmed full-year 2026 guidance, with revenue outlook of $92 billion to $94 billion and EPS guidance of $12.25 to $12.75, indicating no major change in the core outlook.

The company reaffirmed full-year 2026 guidance, with revenue outlook of $92 billion to $94 billion and EPS guidance of $12.25 to $12.75, indicating no major change in the core outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Lowe’s continues to operate against a challenging housing market and cautious consumer spending, which remains an important backdrop for demand in home improvement categories.

Lowe’s continues to operate against a challenging housing market and cautious consumer spending, which remains an important backdrop for demand in home improvement categories. Negative Sentiment: The stock is falling because the guidance range and midpoint came in below some Wall Street expectations, muting the benefit of the earnings beat and raising concerns that near-term profit growth may be limited.

The stock is falling because the guidance range and midpoint came in below some Wall Street expectations, muting the benefit of the earnings beat and raising concerns that near-term profit growth may be limited. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and commentators noted that the cautious outlook overshadowed the quarter’s better-than-expected results, with housing pressure and DIY softness weighing on sentiment toward LOW.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

Further Reading

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