DA Davidson Reiterates Buy Rating for National Bank (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the financial services provider's stock. DA Davidson's target price points to a potential upside of 16.04% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NBHC. Zacks Research raised National Bank from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of National Bank from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of National Bank from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of National Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bank presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $45.40.

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National Bank Stock Up 0.2%

National Bank stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.64. 60,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,313. National Bank has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business's 50-day moving average price is $40.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.78.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $99.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.48 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 18.66%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that National Bank will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at National Bank

In other National Bank news, insider John Steinmetz acquired 24,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.41 per share, with a total value of $1,002,122.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 536,504 shares in the company, valued at $22,216,630.64. This trade represents a 4.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of National Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBHC. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in National Bank by 1,188.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 186,020 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,071,000 after buying an additional 171,578 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of National Bank in the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 151,699 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $910,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 96,233 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 31,002 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation NYSE: NBHC is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Through its network of community bank subsidiaries, the company provides deposit, lending and payment solutions to consumer, small business and commercial clients across multiple U.S. markets.

Since its founding in 1992, National Bank Holdings has pursued a growth strategy focused on acquiring and integrating locally branded community banks. Its footprint spans the Midwest and Southern United States, including Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Colorado, Illinois and Tennessee.

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