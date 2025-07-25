Daikin Industries (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Daikin Industries (OTCMKTS:DKILY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.24, but opened at $12.58. Daikin Industries shares last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 6,289 shares changing hands.

Daikin Industries Stock Down 2.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.38.

Daikin Industries (OTCMKTS:DKILY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1,163.53 billion. Daikin Industries had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 5.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Daikin Industries will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Daikin Industries

Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

