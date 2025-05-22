Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Sees Large Volume Increase - Here's Why

Shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 46,111 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 186% from the previous session's volume of 16,133 shares.The stock last traded at $435.77 and had previously closed at $412.42.

Daily Journal Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $461.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 12.31 and a quick ratio of 10.26. The firm has a market cap of $594.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.81.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $32.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 106.63% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Daily Journal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Daily Journal in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Daily Journal in the first quarter worth about $110,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Daily Journal during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Daily Journal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Daily Journal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 51.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Daily Journal

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

