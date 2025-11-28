Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Daimler Truck Holding AG - Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DTRUY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.62, but opened at $21.00. Daimler Truck shares last traded at $21.16, with a volume of 11,445 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DTRUY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Daimler Truck in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research cut Daimler Truck from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Daimler Truck Trading Down 1.7%

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.19.

About Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

