Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) gapped down Friday — it opened at $21.00 after a $21.62 close and was last at $21.16 on light volume (~11,445 shares), down about 1.7%.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: two analysts rate the stock Buy and two rate it Sell, producing an average rating of Hold; notable calls include RBC's "outperform" and Zacks' downgrade to "strong sell".
  • The stock trades below its 200-day moving average ($22.19) while near its 50-day average ($20.61), indicating short-term weakness versus the longer-term trend.
Daimler Truck Holding AG - Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DTRUY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.62, but opened at $21.00. Daimler Truck shares last traded at $21.16, with a volume of 11,445 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DTRUY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Daimler Truck in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research cut Daimler Truck from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Daimler Truck Trading Down 1.7%

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.19.

About Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

