Daito Trust Construction (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Here's Why

Daito Trust Construction Stock Performance

Shares of Daito Trust Construction Co., Ltd. ( OTCMKTS:DIFTY Get Free Report ) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 193,174 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 181% from the previous session's volume of 68,763 shares.The stock last traded at $4.75 and had previously closed at $4.73.

The business's 50 day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.04.

About Daito Trust Construction

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs, constructs, and rents apartments and condominiums in Japan. It operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Finance. The company design and construct rental housing and other structure construction; ironwork and construction; building management and renovation, and whole building leasing; rental housing tenant guarantor services; advertising; and LP gas supply businesses.

