Daito Trust Construction (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Here's Why

November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • Shares of Daito Trust Construction saw unusually high trading volume on Friday — 193,174 shares traded, a 181% increase from the prior session, with the stock last trading at $4.75.
  • The stock is trading far below its short- and long-term averages, with a 50-day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.04, signaling prolonged weakness.
  • Daito Trust Construction is a Japan-based company that designs, builds and rents apartments and condominiums and operates through Construction, Real Estate and Finance segments, including property management and leasing services.
Shares of Daito Trust Construction Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 193,174 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 181% from the previous session's volume of 68,763 shares.The stock last traded at $4.75 and had previously closed at $4.73.

Daito Trust Construction Stock Performance

The business's 50 day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.04.

About Daito Trust Construction

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs, constructs, and rents apartments and condominiums in Japan. It operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Finance. The company design and construct rental housing and other structure construction; ironwork and construction; building management and renovation, and whole building leasing; rental housing tenant guarantor services; advertising; and LP gas supply businesses.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

