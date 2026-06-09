Daiwa Securities Group Has Lowered Expectations for lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Price

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Daiwa Securities Group from $173.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the apparel retailer's stock. Daiwa Securities Group's target price suggests a potential upside of 2.08% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LULU. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of lululemon athletica from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore lowered their price target on lululemon athletica from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on lululemon athletica from $175.00 to $122.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on lululemon athletica from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on lululemon athletica from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $154.26.

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lululemon athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $117.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.67. lululemon athletica has a fifty-two week low of $109.36 and a fifty-two week high of $266.95.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 13.03%.The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that lululemon athletica will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at lululemon athletica

In other news, CEO Andre Maestrini bought 3,275 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.02 per share, for a total transaction of $494,590.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,892.02. The trade was a 10.47% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 622 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $100,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 19,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,116. This represents a 3.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Integrated Financial Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More lululemon athletica News

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About lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

Further Reading

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