Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 12,932 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,475 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in Amgen were worth $58,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,431 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,841 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $9,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 28,797 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $8,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 645,523 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $183,535,000 after acquiring an additional 241,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company's stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Amgen to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $381.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $305.00 price objective (down from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $333.57.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $294.53 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $316.52 and its 200-day moving average is $318.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.68 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The firm has a market cap of $158.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%. Amgen's revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Amgen's dividend payout ratio is presently 115.24%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

