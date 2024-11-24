Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 7,258 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,573 shares of the payment services company's stock after buying an additional 7,258 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in American Express were worth $40,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 42.2% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $301.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.23. American Express has a one year low of $163.32 and a one year high of $301.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $16.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.68 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 32.46%. American Express's revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.60%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 77,887 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.26, for a total transaction of $21,049,740.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,656 shares in the company, valued at $30,176,150.56. This represents a 41.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 13,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.98, for a total transaction of $3,552,818.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,724,067.18. The trade was a 10.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Cowen increased their price target on American Express from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on American Express from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on American Express from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $253.09.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

