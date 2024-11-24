Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 997,353 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH - Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,748,855 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 997,353 shares during the quarter. Invitation Homes accounts for 1.9% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 1.92% of Invitation Homes worth $414,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 450.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 586,832 shares of the company's stock worth $20,691,000 after purchasing an additional 480,291 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,183,552 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,732,000 after buying an additional 460,128 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth $16,368,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,123,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 4,524.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,795 shares of the company's stock worth $10,796,000 after acquiring an additional 294,290 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INVH. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Invitation Homes Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE INVH opened at $33.88 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Invitation Homes's dividend payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More

