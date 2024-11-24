Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 465,245 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,466,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Lineage as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage during the third quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lineage in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Lineage in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Lineage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lineage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000.

LINE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Lineage in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Lineage from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lineage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a "hold" rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lineage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Lineage to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lineage presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $90.75.

Shares of LINE stock opened at $64.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.02. Lineage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.50 and a twelve month high of $89.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($3.22). Lineage had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lineage, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a -- dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th.

Lineage, Inc is the world's largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world's largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

