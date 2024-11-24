Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 378,004 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 64,149 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.2% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Netflix worth $268,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 642.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Benchmark reissued a "sell" rating and set a $545.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $810.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $950.00 price target (up from $800.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $764.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 43,750 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.07, for a total transaction of $30,059,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,040 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,299,132.80. The trade was a 31.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total transaction of $17,073,388.08. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,878.20. This trade represents a 99.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,866 shares of company stock valued at $133,393,921 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company's stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $897.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $445.73 and a fifty-two week high of $908.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $755.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $690.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.77 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

