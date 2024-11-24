Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,898 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 25,304 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in Linde were worth $59,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,517 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 212.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 152,770 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $72,850,000 after purchasing an additional 18,698 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,136,996. The trade was a 36.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LIN opened at $454.78 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $468.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.48. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $396.07 and a twelve month high of $487.49. The stock has a market cap of $216.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.05. Linde had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Linde's payout ratio is 42.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Erste Group Bank reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Linde from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Linde from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $490.75.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

