Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,060 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after purchasing an additional 24,822 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $29,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Walt Disney alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 38.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Walt Disney by 98.1% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 148.7% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DIS opened at $115.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $209.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $83.91 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $568,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,529.10. This represents a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total value of $42,667,242.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,767 shares in the company, valued at $25,980,695.19. This trade represents a 62.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $123.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Walt Disney, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walt Disney wasn't on the list.

While Walt Disney currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here