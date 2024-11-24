Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 159,625 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR - Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,109,980 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 159,625 shares during the period. UDR accounts for approximately 1.5% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 2.15% of UDR worth $322,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in UDR in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.87, a PEG ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.85 and a twelve month high of $47.55. The company's 50 day moving average is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. UDR's dividend payout ratio is currently 459.47%.

UDR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UDR from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UDR from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on UDR from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $45.18.

UDR, Inc NYSE: UDR, an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

