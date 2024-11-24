Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 21,975 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,365 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 21,975 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $119,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the company's stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 731 shares of the company's stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company's stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company's stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,411 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total transaction of $723,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,522.40. The trade was a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,007.94.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LLY opened at $748.01 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $561.65 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The stock has a market cap of $710.10 billion, a PE ratio of 80.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business's 50-day moving average price is $865.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $869.65.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company's revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

