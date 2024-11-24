Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 25,884 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,708 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 25,884 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $31,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker's stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 27.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,225 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 26.0% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,753 shares of the software maker's stock worth $8,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,982,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDNS. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $318.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $326.00.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 659 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $181,870.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,423,683.42. This trade represents a 3.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total transaction of $2,659,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,278,485.14. This represents a 20.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,217,635. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CDNS opened at $311.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $241.29 and a 1 year high of $328.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.62.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.18 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.49%. Cadence Design Systems's quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

