Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 3,003,845 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI - Free Report) by 317.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,949,368 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 3,003,845 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 1.46% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $160,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 353.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 662 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 49.5% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Omega Healthcare Investors

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $905,962.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,824.44. This trade represents a 10.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $2,283,181.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,000. This trade represents a 36.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on OHI shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $40.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of OHI stock opened at $40.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $40.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.01.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. Omega Healthcare Investors's payout ratio is 197.06%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

