Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 35,870 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,679 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 35,870 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $38,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,401.44. This trade represents a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Dbs Bank lowered NextEra Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $86.85.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $76.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.71.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. NextEra Energy's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is 60.95%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

