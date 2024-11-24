Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 534,545 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC - Free Report) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,350,056 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 534,545 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 2.27% of Agree Realty worth $177,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Agree Realty by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,028 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $599,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $737,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Agree Realty stock opened at $76.45 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $54.28 and a 52-week high of $77.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.61). Agree Realty had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $154.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Agree Realty's dividend payout ratio is currently 167.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADC. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $75.73.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

