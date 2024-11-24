Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD - Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,119,764 shares of the company's stock after selling 534,525 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 1.80% of Americold Realty Trust worth $144,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 2,288.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 189.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2,727.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 22.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock's fifty day moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.82. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.61.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $674.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $663.87 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Americold Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.13%.

COLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.55.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

