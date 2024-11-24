Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,690 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $43,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 2,049 shares of the technology company's stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the technology company's stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Sollinda Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company's stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $222.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $206.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $153.92 and a 52 week high of $237.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.45 and a 200-day moving average of $195.39.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $774,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,463,928. This trade represents a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $208.12.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Recommended Stories

