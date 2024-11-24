Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,478 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 14,280 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $41,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get HON alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 35.2% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,698,596 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $553,880,000 after purchasing an additional 202,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 69,565 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $14,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on HON shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Honeywell International from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $213.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Honeywell International from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $241.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HON

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.3 %

HON opened at $229.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.66 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.98.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Honeywell International's previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.19%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Honeywell International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Honeywell International wasn't on the list.

While Honeywell International currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here