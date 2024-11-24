Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $212.02 Million Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD - Free Report) by 1,655.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 755,951 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 712,900 shares during the period. CrowdStrike makes up about 1.0% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of CrowdStrike worth $212,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,068,800 shares of the company's stock worth $1,421,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,161 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17,926.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 925,831 shares of the company's stock worth $259,668,000 after buying an additional 920,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company's stock worth $671,828,000 after buying an additional 564,662 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 248.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,198 shares of the company's stock valued at $146,180,000 after acquiring an additional 371,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 429.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,443 shares of the company's stock valued at $114,360,000 after acquiring an additional 242,052 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total value of $1,361,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,298 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,954,251.12. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. This represents a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,248 shares of company stock worth $32,465,110 in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush set a $330.00 price target on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $335.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $372.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $398.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.25 billion, a PE ratio of 539.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.91.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

