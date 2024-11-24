Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $24.47 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,330 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 8,911 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $24,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 101.4% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 675.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 40.2% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $214.59 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $179.63 and a one year high of $244.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.56. The stock has a market cap of $106.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Analog Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $252.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total value of $233,138.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,753 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $879,365.43. This represents a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 20,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total transaction of $4,477,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,229,149.91. This represents a 25.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,995 shares of company stock valued at $25,116,338 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

